close
ASIANS (ET)

‘My conscience is clear’: elite officers from disciplined forces roped in to help police amid Hong Kong’s protest violence share their side of the story

ASIANS (ET) by admin on add comment 17 views
no thumb




As deputy chief of Hong Kong’s “prison flying tigers”, an elite group of officers from the correctional services, Lily Cheung* did not expect to be in the thick of frontline action amid the city’s ongoing civil unrest, until she was called on a “historic mission” two months ago.Now she is prepared to deal with the worst violence she could have ever imagined.“I wanted to safeguard the city where I was born and help police restore Hong Kong. But over the past months I dare not even remove road…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response