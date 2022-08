Murkowski, Tshibaka, Chesbro and Kelley en route to make the cut to run for the U.S. Senate





… U.S. Senate primary.

Early results from Tuesday’s election show the two Republicans … on Nov. 8.

Republican Buzz Kelley is the … , and she faced eight Republican challengers, including Trump-endorsed … to campaign for the U.S. Senate.

An aide who answered …







Source link