MTV, Nickelodeon, and other Paramount TV channels will leave Russia

Paramount TV channels will stop broadcasting in Russia on April 20. In particular, Nickelodeon and MTV will leave Russia.

Paramount announced the suspension of activities in Russia back in mid-March, without specifying the date.

Paramount also includes entertainment and family channels Nick Jr., NickToons, Paramount Comedy, music MTV Russia and MTV Live HD.

Earlier, Discovery made a similar decision – the company stopped broadcasting 15 cable channels, including Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, and TLC, in Russia.

Prior to this, Universal Pictures announced the suspension of film distribution in Russia. A similar decision was made by the Walt Disney media conglomerate, which unites Lucasfilm, MARVEL, Pixar, Maker Studios, and others. Studios Sony Pictures and Paramount also refused to work with Russian distributors.







