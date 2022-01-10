More Hongkongers turned to financial and food assistance last year as Covid-19 upended society







An increasing number of Hongkongers received financial and food assistance last year as the Covid-19 pandemic slashed incomes and left many jobless, which drove up welfare spending, the social welfare director has revealed.But Gordon Leung Chung-tai promised that despite the rising cost, the government would continue to support those in need.“The department’s work over the past year was centred on the pandemic to help people in need to overcome their difficulties,” he told the media on Thursday…







Source link