Moonstake, RAMP DEFI and Ruby Capital Join Forces





Intellasia East Asia News

SINGAPORE, Aug 28, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Moonstake announced a partnership with Ruby Capital and RAMP DEFI to take the next step for DeFi integration and expansion of the DeFi ecosystem.

Moonstake is an advanced technology company with specific focuses on blockchain and staking technologies to build Asia’s biggest staking network. Moonstake was established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Signature products are Moonstake Web Wallet along with Moonstake Mobile Wallet (iOS/Android), enabling full staking functionality and an all-in-one gateway for users to maximize the usage and potential of cryptocurrencies. Currently, Moonstake’s staking pool supports Cosmos, IRISnet, Ontology, Harmony, Tezos and most recently Cardano.

RAMP DEFI is a decentralized finance solution that focuses on unlocking liquid capital from staked digital assets. Jointly, Moonstake and Ruby Capital would engage RAMP DEFI to bring its high quality services across Asia. On August 23, 2020, the firm announced that it raised over $1 million from Alameda Research, ParaFi Capital, Arrington XRP Capital and other leading funds, with over 10 institutional investors, to deliver its “liquidity on-ramp” solution. RAMP DEFI has already partnered with IOST and Elrond as their Ecosystem Partners, with more to be announced.

Ruby Capital is a Singapore-based licensed venture capital fund manager focused on investing in and working closely with innovative high-tech startups that promote social and industrial development, and sustainable returns on investment for investors with regional exposure in China, Southeast Asia, Japan and South Korea. The firm focuses on artificial intelligence, data analytics, Fintech and consumer technology innovations, distributed ledger technologies, extended reality, quantum computing and other advanced technologies.

Last, the partners will leverage Moonstake’s technical expertise and support to help develop staking and DeFi services inside of Moonstake’s Staking Platform.

Mr. Panjun Wang of Ruby Capital and Mr. Lawrence Lim of RAMP DEFI will both be joining Moonstake’s board of advisors.

Mitsuru Tezuka, Founder at Moonstake says:

We are thrilled to add Ruby Capital and RAMP DEFI to our roster of strategic partners, and importantly, we welcome Mr. Panjun and Mr. Lim to our board of advisors. They will strengthen our team, our product offering, geographic reach, and add immense value to our ecosystem.

Lawrence Lim, CEO at RAMP DEFI says:

“This strategic partnership with Moonstake and Ruby Capital provides a strong foundation for RAMP DEFI to successfully enter and gain traction throughout Asia. The synergies created will give us strategic competitive advantages in driving rapid market adoption.”

Mr. Lawrence Lim, CEO of RAMP DEFI, was the Managing Director of Hashed.Labs, a blockchain incubator that is an official partner of the Singapore government. Lawrence was also the Head of International Growth for IOST, a leading blockchain infrastructure protocol supported by Sequoia Capital, ZhenFund, Matrix Partners and other global investors. Prior to his move into blockchain, Lawrence had spent 5 years in leading financial institutions including JP Morgan, BNP Paribas and KPMG across asset management and corporate M&A functions.

Panjun Wang, Director at Ruby Capital says:

“We take immense pleasure in leveraging our skills and network to enable Moonstake and RAMP DEFI to grow in Asian markets.”

Mr. Panjun Wang previously was the Vice President of Bibox Exchange, a leading fintech venture provides A.I.-enhanced digital asset exchange services. Prior to Bibox Exchange, PJ is Senior Investment Analyst of IP Investment Management, covering TMT, Healthcare, Properties, and Education; Other tenures including Bridge5 Asia, BCG Singapore, and J.P. Morgan.

About Moonstake (https://www.moonstake.io/)

Moonstake was recently established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Staking adopts Proof of Stake (PoS) as a type of consensus algorithm which allows cryptocurrency holders to increase the likelihood of receiving block rewards from its block validation transaction. It brings together the ability to stake and ultimately distributes block rewards based on contribution. Moonstake develops a staking pool protocol and provides business services through partners and companies. Staking is expected to help elevate the blockchain technology and work for decentralization.

Moonstake aims to create the largest staking pool network in Asia, a robust environment for the cryptocurrency holders is one of its missions. Establishing a clear partnership roadmap with Moonstake represents another significant milestone for continuing to strengthen ties with leading platforms across Asia’s burgeoning Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) ecosystem. Lately, partnership has been announced with Emurgo, Ontology and NEO to boost staking adoption, Binarystar, Japan’s biggest blockchain hub, OIO Holdings Limited (SGX: OIO), a Singapore Catalist-Listed company and Quras, PundiX and Wanchain to create a more prosperous ecosystem together in Asia. Industry’s reputed advisors, such as Lisk, Mr. Nizam Ismail, CEO of Ethikom Consultancy and Mr. Garlam Won, Head of Marketing at Harmony, support Moonstake’s innovative journey.

About RAMP DEFI (https://rampdefi.com/)

Backed by world-class investors, RAMP DEFI is a decentralized finance solution that focuses on unlocking liquid capital from staked digital assets. Using the RAMP solution, users with staked assets can continue to receive staking rewards, retain capital appreciation potential on their staked portfolio, and unlock liquid capital to invest into new opportunities at the same time. The addressable market for staked assets today is upwards of USD22bn, and as the industry leading solution, RAMP DEFI has a vision of unlocking USD1bn or more in “Total Value Unlocked (TVU)” for users by end 2021.

About Ruby Capital (https://rubycapital.sg/)

Ruby Capital Pte Ltd., is a licensed venture capital fund manager regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The team employs industrial professionals and specialists in Singapore, Japan and China. Ruby partners with BinaryStar, Infinity Blockchain Group and others from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Europe with strong connections in Finance, IT Technology, Incubators, Education and Supply Chain industries. Ruby capital invests in artificial intelligence, data analytics, Fintech, consumer technology innovations, distributed ledger technologies (DLT), extended realities, quantum computing and other high-potential innovations.

Copyright 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com





Source link