Moonbeam Expands Cross-Chain Capabilities with New LayerZero…





Developers on Moonbeam Can Use LayerZero Through Connected Contracts to Provide Unified Multi-Chain User Experiences

(PRWeb August 29, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/moonbeam_expands_cross_chain_capabilities_with_new_layerzero_deployment/prweb18864234.htm





Source link