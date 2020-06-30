Monday Navajo Nation COVID-19 Update: Cases Surpass 7,500

Published June 30, 2020

5,095 recoveries, 63 new cases, no new deaths related to COVID-19 reported

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Monday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 63 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no new deaths. The total number of deaths remains at 363 as previously reported. Reports from all 12 health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate that approximately 5,095 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 54,734 people have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 7,532.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

· Chinle Service Unit: 1,940

· Crownpoint Service Unit: 662

· Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 469

· Gallup Service Unit: 1,270

· Kayenta Service Unit: 1,072

· Shiprock Service Unit: 1,211

· Tuba City Service Unit: 639

· Winslow Service Unit: 265

* Four residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

“Today, the Governor of Arizona announced that he is re-implementing certain restrictions related to certain businesses due to the rise in new COVID-19 cases. Here on the Navajo Nation, we certainly don’t want another spike in cases, so we need to stay the course and keep fighting this modern-day monster together. It’s a challenge for our Nation to keep flattening the curve when areas around us are seeing spikes in cases, but we are strong and resilient and we will overcome this pandemic eventually,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

To Donate to the Navajo Nation

The official webpage for donations to the Navajo Nation, which has further details on how to support the Nation’s Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) efforts is: http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html.

For More Information

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.

