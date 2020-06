A coalition of indigenous women is calling on former Colorado Gov. John Hicklooper to drop out of the U.S. Senate race over what they say are disparaging images

The Ho-Chunk tribe of Wisconsin has permanently laid off a number of employees

Navajo Nation officials call on the state of New Mexico to end efforts to dismiss a landmark education case meant to address educational inequities in the state



https://www.nv1.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/nnn062920.mp3

