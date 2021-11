Momenta Invests in Axiom Cloud, the Digital Twin Solution for…





Momenta joins leading investors to scale Axiom Cloud, a company revolutionizing how the world's cooling systems are powered, operated and maintained.

(PRWeb November 10, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/momenta_invests_in_axiom_cloud_the_digital_twin_solution_for_refrigeration/prweb18321445.htm





Source link