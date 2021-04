Mogul to Leverage Chainlink VRF for Movie-Inspired NFT Marketplace





Mogul will integrate Chainlink VRF to generate tamper-proof randomness and ensure provable rarity across its NFT marketplace

(PRWeb April 02, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/mogul_to_leverage_chainlink_vrf_for_movie_inspired_nft_marketplace/prweb17841778.htm





