Model Gigi Hadid called as potential juror at Harvey Weinstein rape trial







American model Gigi Hadid appeared as a potential juror in disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein’s rape and sexual assault trial on Monday, adding a fresh celebrity twist to the high-profile proceedings.Hadid, 24, raised her hand in the New York state court when Judge James Burke asked the dozens appearing for jury selection whether any of them knew Weinstein or his legal team.“I have met the defendant,” said Hadid, sitting in the jury box.Burke then asked her if she could be fair and…







