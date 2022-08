MOBIUS Selects FOLIO via EBSCO Information Services and ReShare…

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/mobius_selects_folio_via_ebsco_information_services_and_reshare_returnables_from_project_reshare/prweb18873190.htm

~ FOLIO Open Source Library Services Platform and Resource Sharing from Project ReShare Selected for MOBIUS Consortia ~