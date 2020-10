Mobilize.Net and Snowflake are hosting a webinar on migrating from Teradata to Snowflake and all attendees will receive a free analysis tool beta for automated code conversions

(PRWeb October 19, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/mobilize_net_announces_free_analysis_tool_beta_to_all_snowflake_migration_webinar_attendees/prweb17480104.htm





Source link