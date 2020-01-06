Mitch Mayfield Identified As Lone U.S. Soldier Killed In Terror Ambush In Kenya





A Black soldier has been identified as one of the three Americans who died from a terror attack on American forces in Africa on Sunday. Henry “Mitch” Mayfield Jr. was killed Sunday after the al-Shabab militant group ambushed an airstrip in Kenya, NBC Chicago confirmed after speaking with his family on Monday.

Prayers for Mitch Mayfield

He was killed on Sunday in Kenya during service . Let's pray the US will not enter another war . It was either us or him !! & he picked US pic.twitter.com/Jvhi7wnHUG — nishiaP (@Tonishia6) January 6, 2020

“This was a senseless act of violence that has changed our lives forever. Our son was a great big brother, cousin and above all he was an awesome person,” Mayfield’s aunt, Tawanna Cottenfinner, said. “We will miss him tremendously. He brought joy to everyone he came in contact with. We will miss that joy. At this time we are asking for time to grieve in privacy.”

SEE ALSO:

Video Appears To Show Mississippi Prison’s Inhumane Conditions Amid Deadly Violence

Pastor John Gray Skips Church After Eviction Reports: ‘We Have Paid’

[ione_media_gallery id=”3898325″ overlay=”true”]





Source link