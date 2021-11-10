Minnesota Governor, Lieutenant Governor Celebrate Ceremonial Signing of Executive Order 19-24 with Tribes in Minnesota





Saint Paul, Minnesota—Yesterday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan hosted a bill signing ceremony with elected Minnesota Tribal leaders from most of the 11 federally recognized tribes in the state. The ceremony was held on the Minnesota State Capitol Grounds at the State Department of Revenue. The bill, “Government to Government Relationship with Tribal Governments,” passed both houses of the Minnesota state legislature earlier this year on June 30, and was signed into law the next day by Minn. Governor Tim Walz. The bill signing ceremony was postponed until November due to COVID-19.





