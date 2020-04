MilSource Announces Addition to Techaya Line of Ultra-compact Embedded…





Ideal for unmanned vehicles and robotic applications, the new MILTECH 718 delivers eight unmanaged Gigabit Ethernet ports in compact footprint.

(PRWeb April 15, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/milsource_announces_addition_to_techaya_line_of_ultra_compact_embedded_ruggedized_switches/prweb17051620.htm





