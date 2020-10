After seeing the results of a commissioned survey, the computer repair company urges people to learn how to properly disinfect their devices to stop the spread of COVID-19 and avoid liquid damage.

(PRWeb October 26, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/microreplay_discovers_people_incorrectly_disinfect_their_high_touch_devices/prweb17495472.htm





Source link