Mick Jagger talks about the new generation of rock musicians







Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger praises Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly

He said the Rolling Stones had been a source of shock and fear in the past, but he realized that things were switching.

“The first few days were days of wonder and fear; things can’t always be that way,” he said.

We had our own preferences and our own course of coming things, and we had another way of behaving. And it made a lot of people angry. I think it’s a pretty overwhelming reaction, but it has become a cliche.

It has somehow helped us. . . We stand out.

The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger spoke on Swedish radio station P4 about the musicians who “breathed life into a new generation of rock musicians.” His words are quoted by The Independent.

Jagger praised Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly. “Their post-punk boy vibe makes me think there’s still some life in rock ‘n’ roll,” he noted.

The musician also denied rumors about his imminent departure from the stage. “I love touring. I don’t think I would do it if it didn’t bring me pleasure. I like to go on stage and do my own thing. I want everyone to have fun for a couple of hours and forget about their problems. So that they just relax and have a great day and evening,” said Jagger.

Last year, The Rolling Stones frontman poked fun at anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists in his new song, Eazy Sleazy, featuring Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl. The musician noted that the idea of ​​the composition came to him against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. He explained that his work reflects the physical and mental tension that is growing in society.







