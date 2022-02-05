Michael K. Williams’ Death: New Data Was Just Revealed







It’s been revealed that some men have been charged for Michael K. Williams’ death. Check out the latest news below.

The Shade Room notes: ‘According to @apnews, four men have been arrested in the 2021 overdose death of #MichaelKWilliams. “U.S. Attorney Damian Williams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the four were charged in a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court in a narcotics conspiracy alleging the distribution of fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in the death of Williams,” @apnews reports.’

It’s also said that the alleged drug dealers kept selling drugs, even after his death.

Stay tuned for more news about the sad passing of Williams.







