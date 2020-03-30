close
ASIAN (E)

Mexico president shakes hands with El Chapo’s mother, making exception to coronavirus precautions

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 46 views
f8c76410-72cb-11ea-ab8f-988daf8efd6f_image_hires_055228.jpg




Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says it pains him to not be able to embrace supporters during his tours due to the risks of the coronavirus, but he made a remarkable exception on a weekend trip, shaking hands with the elderly mother of imprisoned drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán.López Obrador was visiting a motorway project in the western state of Sinaloa Sunday on a road that passes the town of Badiraguato where María Consuelo Loera Pérez lives.López Obrador said on Monday…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response