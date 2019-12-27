close
Metal fences added to Hong Kong footbridges to stop protesters throwing objects onto roads – but some pedestrians are not happy

by admin on
Hong Kong’s Highways Department has put up metal fences on several footbridges across the city to prevent objects from being thrown onto the major roads below but some pedestrians have compared them to prison cages.On Friday, what used to be a roofless footbridge near Wan Chai Sports Ground on Gloucester Road in Wan Chai was enclosed with metal grids. A short walk away in Causeway Bay, another crossing near the Wan Chai East Preliminary Water Treatment Works Plant had been similarly altered…



