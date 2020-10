MERP Systems (MERP), a leader in implementing Microsoft Power Apps platform, Dynamics 365, SharePoint, and other Microsoft technologies including Microsoft Azure, is delighted to announce its Gold…

(PRWeb October 03, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/merp_systems_merp_attains_gold_certified_partner_status_in_microsoft_partner_program/prweb17442952.htm





Source link