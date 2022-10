Mercy College has received a two-year $465,398 grant from the National Centers of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity (NCAE-C), an arm of the National Security Agency (NSA). The grant will be used by…

(PRWeb October 31, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/mercy_college_awarded_nsa_research_grant_to_develop_cybersecurity_technology/prweb18991318.htm





Source link