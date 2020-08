A new line of custom fabricated semiconductor wafer carriers made from sapphire with different hole patterns to match vacuum hold-down or delamination fixtures are available from Meller Optics, Inc.

(PRWeb August 12, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/meller_optics_introduces_ultra_thin_sapphire_wafer_carriers_to_facilitate_semiconductor_thinning/prweb17315611.htm





Source link