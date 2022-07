Custom fabricated large sapphire windows for use in protecting electronic sensors and vision systems on the outboard surface of aircraft and drones have been introduced by Meller Optics, Inc.

(PRWeb July 19, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/meller_introduces_large_sapphire_windows_that_protect_sensors_and_vision_systems_from_high_speed_particulates/prweb18797142.htm





Source link