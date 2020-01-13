close
‘Megxit’ summit: Queen Elizabeth gives blessing to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to go it alone

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has given her blessing to grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s wish for a more independent future following crisis talks involving the most senior members of the royal family.“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family,” the 93-year-old monarch said in a statement.“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the royal family, we respect and understand their wish to…



