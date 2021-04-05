Megan Thee Stallion Is The New Face Of Revlon’s Reign On Fragrance!

Megan Thee Stallion just signed on as the new face of Revlon’s Reign On Fragrance!
In an Instagram post, the 25-year-old “Savage” rapper revealed the news, dropping a gorgeous photo of herself looking like royalty. “Hotties I am so excited to be the new face of @revlon’s Reign On Fragrance,” she captioned the pic. “This is the ultimate scent you NEED to have this Hot Girl Summer #RevlonXMeg”
Draped in nothing but a sexy black and white blazer, sheer leggings, and strappy heels, Meg donned a gold crown, gold hoops, and a gold chain while she sat on a gold throne, channeling the queen she truly is.
Revlon also took to IG to share the exciting news, posting the same gorgeous image of Meg in a photo carousel with a first look at the revamped fragrance. “Once upon a time, we made a fragrance—and now we’re back for more with NEW Reign On featuring @theestallion,” Revlon captioned the photo. “Spritz on this invigorating floral fruity scent with Bamboo, Jasmine and Blonde Woods and get ready to take on the world. Available exclusively on @amazon. #RevlonxMeg”
The news comes after last summer’s big announcement when Meg was named Revlon’s newest global ambassador, a big move for the drugstore brand that broke barriers in cosmetics advertising by casting a Black supermodel in the 1970s. “To have the opportunity to be that role model and to champion real diversity is something that’s real special to me,” she shared in a statement to Allure last summer amid the announcement. “The whole concept of this campaign fits so well with the Hot Girl lifestyle; having fun, being confident, living your truth, and, most important, living boldly.”
Revlon posted the big news to their IG page last year, captioning the photo, “Hot girl news @theestallion is officially joining the #revlon fam as our newest brand ambassador and we cannot wait to #liveboldly with her #RevlonxMeg”
And as the brand’s ambassador, Meg knows a thing or two about makeup as Essence reported that she did her own makeup for her very first Revlon photoshoot, using all Revlon products that were under $10, including its ColorStay Looks Book Eye Shadow Palettes and Super Lustrous Lipstick.
Looks like Meg’s “Hot Girl Summer” will continue well into 2021!
