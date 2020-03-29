Medical evacuation plane crashes at Manila airport in Philippines, killing eight on board







A chartered medical evacuation plane exploded in a ball of flames during take-off on Sunday in the Philippine capital, killing all eight passengers and crew on board, officials said.The plane was bound from Manila to Haneda, Japan, and burst into flames at the end of the runway, Manila International Airport Authority said in a statement.Fire crews at Ninoy Aquino International Airport were dispatched to douse the plane with foam.Photos from our team on the ground. pic.twitter.com/5SYvVxkcZk—…







Source link