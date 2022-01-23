McDonald’s potato rationing spurs French fries ‘war’ in Japan







The recent rationing of French fries by McDonald’s in Japan due to a disruption of potato imports is spurring competitors to seize a bigger share of the market, triggering what social media users have called “a potato war”.The operator of McDonald’s restaurants in Japan has said it will only offer smaller portions of its French fries for about a month from January 9 at all of its around 2,900 stores nationwide. It is the second time in two months that the company has restricted sales of the…







Source link