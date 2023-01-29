McCaul: Odds of conflict with China and Taiwan 'very high' with Biden in White House

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)McCaul: Odds of conflict with China and Taiwan 'very high' with Biden in White HouseNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on January 29, 2023 add comment 11 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest … ” with President Biden in the White House. “We have to be prepared … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Israeli media warn of 3rd Palestinian intifada amid tension The author comredg you might also like President Joe Biden released the following statement: ‘Very high’ odds of war with China, US Republican warns GOP Rep. Michael McCaul on Air Force general's prediction of war with China: 'I hope he's wrong… I think he's right' POLITICO Playbook: The one Republican message that keeps failing Brandi Kruse declines to run for U.S. Senate Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email