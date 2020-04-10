Mayflower 400 events could help recover lost Native American treasure





Members of Wampanoag nation central to year focused on anniversary of colonists’ journey from Plymouth in 1620

Native Americans whose ancestors suffered at the hands of 17th-century European settlers and adventurers are hoping commemorative events marking the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower’s journey will reveal their story to the whole world – and even lead to the recovery of one their long-lost treasures.

A year-long series of exhibitions, performances and community events will be centred on the Devon port of Plymouth, four centuries after the ship set sail for North America, and thousands of people from both sides of the Atlantic are expected to take part.

