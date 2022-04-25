Matt Reeves ‘Batman’ makes over $750 million worldwide







The film directed by Matt Reeves, “Batman,” retains the championship in earnings at the box office for the current period of this year. The tape has grossed over $750 million worldwide.

The film was able to earn at the box office about 386.1 million dollars in the international market. In addition, the picture has collected about 365 million dollars in the United States. Thus, becoming the highest-grossing film this year writes Deadline.

The Batman is about Bruce Wayne. On the shoulders of the hero falls the responsibility of protecting Gotham from crime. The role of Batman was played by Robert Pattinson. In addition to him, Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, and others played in the film.

Earlier it became known that the tape “Batman” goes into digital release on April 18. It can be seen on the streaming service, HBO Max.







