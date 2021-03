Masy Bioservices New GMP Pallet Storage Facility Now Open – 4th…





Masy BioServices’ expansion of its GMP biopharma storage space in Shirley, Massachusetts is now open and accepting shipments.

(PRWeb March 18, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/masy_bioservices_new_gmp_pallet_storage_facility_now_open_4th_massachusetts_facility/prweb17801133.htm





Source link