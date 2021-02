Masy BioServices has expanded their green initiative for environmental sustainability by completing a 2-year solar array project, installing 585 kW carports at their headquarters in Pepperell, MA.

(PRWeb February 04, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/masy_bioservices_expands_green_initiative_with_completion_of_solar_project/prweb17702547.htm





Source link