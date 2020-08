MasterGraphics will merge D3’s 3D Systems and 3D Platform Printer business into MasterGraphics existing HP 3D print portfolio expanding the geography MasterGraphics covers. In addition, D3… (PRWeb August 15, 2020) Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/mastergraphics_continues_its_3d_print_expansion_in_the_midwest_with_the_acquisition_of_d3_technologies_3d_print_business_and_announcement_of_a_strategic_partnership/prweb17321753.htm



Source link

The author admin