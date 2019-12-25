close
Massive fire destroys 120 homes in Chile on Christmas Eve

A forest fire consumed the outskirts of a coastal Chilean city on Tuesday, destroying dozens of homes.Firefighters struggled to control the rapidly spreading blaze, prompting an evacuation order in Valparaiso, a port city northwest of Santiago.Although the source of the Christmas Eve fire has not been determined, Valparaiso Mayor Jorge Sharp told local news outlets Wednesday that there was reason to believe it had been set intentionally.As of Wednesday, the fire, which was worsened by strong…



