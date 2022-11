Marywayne Mullin Elected to the U.S. Senate; Will Become Only Native American U.S. Senator





Republican Markwayne Mullin, a tribal citizen of the Cherokee Nation, was elected to the U.S.Senate to represent Oklahoma. When sworn in in January 2023, he will become the only Native American to serve in the U.S. Senate since former Sen. Ben Nighthorse Campbell (R-CO) retired in 2005.





Source link