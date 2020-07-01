Mary J. Blige Is Releasing Her Own Wine Collection

It looks like the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is diving into the wine business!
The press release describes Sun Goddess as a “collection of bold, crisp, and rich wines that embody warmth, passion, energy, and a deeper connection to nature.”
Grammy Award-winning and Oscar nominated artist @therealmaryjblige and the internationally prestigious @fantinelwinery have launched Sun Goddess Wines. This new collection features an Italian Pinot Grigio Ramato and an Italian Sauvignon Blanc now available for purchase in New York, New Jersey and Europe. Both wines will soon be available nationwide in the US and can be ordered through wine.com now. LINK IN BIO to find out more! #SunGoddessWines #Fantinel
She named it after the feelings of her childhood memories with her mother calling it “endless love for the warmth and energy of the sun.”
Both wines are very unique. She tells PEOPLE that “the pink-hued rosé is full-bodied with notes of peach, melon, and blackberry with a crisp finish, while the Sauvignon Blanc is smooth and strongly aromatic.”
Sun Goddess Wines is currently available for pre-sale on Wine.com and will hit stores in August at $19.99 each.
