Marvel teases Thor’s death in Love and Thunder







For Marvel Studios, the arrival of Love and Thunder in the theater is rare. Outside of the Avengers franchise, no other property within the Marvel Cinematic Universe has received four movies. However, longevity should be cursed, as there is a special moment in the trailer that could signal the end of Hemsworth’s time at MCU.

In addition to Natalie Portman’s debut look at The Mighty Thor, the trailer also officially unveiled a pair of magical goats that carry Thor across the Nine Realms. Looking closer, the teaser may also showcase the biggest reveal of all – Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) in the afterlife.

We see Thor meditating under a massive tree. He opens his eyes and looks up at the sky. Both of his eyes are blue, although, as we remember, he lost one eye.

Even if it’s nothing more than a visual effects glitch, Thor’s behavior in this scene is completely different from anything we’ve ever seen. He seems to be at peace with who he is. Because of this, it is assumed that in this scene, in particular, Thor arrives in Valhalla. In mythology, Valhalla is essentially the Norse equivalent of paradise, where Asgard’s most ferocious warriors live out their afterlife.

After all, Marvel Studios has included earlier scenes from the movie’s endings in teaser trailers. One has only to think about Avengers: Infinity War. With that in mind, it’s entirely possible that the teaser has already shown a moment from the finale.

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on July 8, 2022.







