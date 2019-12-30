Marsai Martin To Expand Her Production Portfolio With ‘Queen’





Texas-bred actress and producer Marsai Martin is making power moves in the realm of entertainment. Following the success of her film Little, the 15-year-old Black-ish star is focusing on her next project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she’s producing a comedy film dubbed Queen.

The project—which she is creating through her production company Genius Productions—will be released under Universal. Martin signed a first-look deal with the film studio in February. There aren’t many details surrounding the film’s storyline however the script will be penned by Camila Blackett who will also serve as executive producer. Prince Baggett, Carol Martin, and Joshua Martin will produce the project.

This has been nothing short of an epic year for Martin. She made history by becoming the youngest executive producer in Hollywood and her film Little which starred Regina Hall and Issa Rae garnered $40.6 million at the U.S. box office. Martin says she wants to use her journey in the industry to inspire and empower others. “I am so excited for the magic I’ll be able to create and produce with Universal,” she said in a statement, after inking her Universal deal. “I’m happy to be a part of that legacy. My goal is to show young women and girls that our voices and ideas matter and you are never too young to dream BIG!”

Martin has a few other projects in the works including a film dubbed Amari and the Night Brothers which is based on a book written by author B.B. Alston. The book chronicles the journey of a Black girl who finds out that she has hidden powers. She will star in and produce the project alongside Don Cheadle.

