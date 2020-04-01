Marriott says 5.2 million guests possibly exposed in new data breach

Marriott said on Tuesday that millions of guests may have had their personal information accessed in the second major data breach to hit the hotel chain in less than two years.Around 5.2 million guests worldwide may have been affected, the company said. The information taken may have included names, addresses, phone numbers, birthdays, loyalty information for linked companies like airlines and room preferences.Marriott said it is still investigating but it does not believe credit card…
Source link
- Home
- BUSINESS
- ENTERTAINMENT
- HEALTH
- POLITICAL
- TECHNOLOGY
- VIDEO NEWS
- ETHNIC