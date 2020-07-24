close
Marlon Wayans Remembers His Mother Since The Matriarch Of The Family Has Passed Away

15955311670323-e1595531207587.jpg


Marlon Wayans arrives at the Saban Community Clinic&apos;s 43rd Annual Dinner Gala held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 18, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Image Press Agency)

Marlon Wayans is remembered his mother, Elvira Wayans, on their birthday (July 24) by sharing with social media that she has passed away.

In an Instagram post, he wrote, “Losing you shattered me into 1000 pieces. I’m putting myself back together piece by piece. You will always be my glue. Miss you. Today i celebrate for the both of. In the midst of this hurt… i just love you ma.”

Marlon and Ms. Elvira Wayans have the same July 23rd birthday. According to TMZ, Elvira died a couple of weeks ago, but Marlon waited until their birthday to share the news with his followers on Thursday. Elvira was 81 years old when she passed, according to TMZ.

“I accomplished so much, made you so proud,” Marlon continued in his Instagram post. “But now i got angel to lift me. #loveofmylife #bdaygotl sh*t ma, i gave you all my bdays… wth do i do now. Millions of weetahs sugtas and homies #myfirstmylastmyeverything rest well.”

 

Elvira was the mother to a generation of countless talents. Her kids include Keenan Ivory Wayans, Damon, Shawn, Marlon, DwayneKimNadiaElviraDiedre and Vonnie. Members of the family have gone on to write, direct, produce and star in various movies and T.V. series, including “The Wayans Bros.” and “In Living Color.”

Marlon continued his tributes to his mother in two other posts. In one post, he celebrated himself on his birthday writing:“Happy birthday me… i would ask God ‘why me’? Why am i suffering? But that would be ungrateful. God i trust you. I trust your design. You’re the greatest architect. I don’t question you through this journey. On the other side of all this tragedy is victory. So i trust you. This is merely a journey to challenge me. You’re not breaking me, you’re making me. And in these moments i thank you most. I’ve lost so much but I’m shedding skin. The old me is being put through fire to come out of this better than ever. I know great things are ahead of me”https://www.instagram.com/p/CC_cpMan_BS/

 

In another post, which featured a picture of Elvira holding Marlon as a kid, the 48-year-old comedian wrote:

“Everytime i seen this woman i smiled. I see her in every woman… the greatness you all behold. The joy you can always share. The sweetness and affection we all possess but we’re to damaged to just let go. Thank u ma for gifting me pure love. You will always be my first love happy bday woman. Baby boy misses you.”

 

RIP Elvira Wayans.

