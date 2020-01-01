close
ASIAN (H)

MarketingPulse 2020

Dates: 
Mar 27, 2020

Venue: 
Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre Hall 3DE

Location address: 
1 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Country: 
China

Organizer: 
HKTDC

Show URL: 
www.marketingpulse.com.hk

Major exhibits: 

Marketing

Show banner: 

MarketingPulse is Asia's premium branding and marketing conference, taking place in Hong Kong every year. The one-day conference brings together over 50 internationally renowned speakers and 1,500+ marketers, creators, brands, agencies, media and platforms, to share the latest marketing trends, exchange best marketing practices and explore new collaborations in the region. From contents defining new marketing strategies to events that connect and catalyse, MarketingPulse is not only a conference, but an inspiring annual rendezvous to explore new frontiers in the markets. Join us to stay on the Pulse of Marketing!

Event Details
Date: 27 March 2020
Time: 9:30 – 19:00
Venue: Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre Hall 3DE
Website:　http://www.marketingpulse.com.hk
Register Now to enjoy Super Early Bird Discount at 40% off before 31 December 2019
Original Price: HK$1,950 (US$250)
Super Early Bird Before 31 December 2019 (40% off): HK$1,170 (US$150)
Early Bird Before 1 Jan 2020 (30% off): HK$1,365 (US$175)
Registration:　http://www.hktdc.com/ncs/marketingpulse2020/en/s/Buy-a-Pass.html

Show Contact
Title: 

Project Executive

Name: 
Natalie Wong

Telephone: 

(+852) 1830 668

E-mail: 

[email protected]

City / State / Province: 
Hong Kong

Country: 
China



