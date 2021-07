Maritza Diaz Named 2021 CEO of the Year Rising Star by the San Diego…





Maritza Diaz, Chief Executive Officer of ITJuana, has been recognized as the San Diego Business Journal 2021 CEO of the Year awards winner in the category of Rising Star. This award recognizes local…

(PRWeb July 01, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/2021/7/prweb18038973.htm





Source link