Marian has added an ISO class 8 (Class 100,000) certified cleanroom to its operations in West Chicago, IL to serve medical, diagnostics, and electronics customers in the Chicago area.

(PRWeb July 15, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/marian_opens_1_500_sf_iso_class_8_class_100_000_certified_cleanroom_at_its_west_chicago_il_location/prweb17247033.htm





