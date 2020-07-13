Mariah Carey Announces The Completion Of Her “Unfiltered” Memoir

Mariah Carey announced the completion of her highly anticipated memoir.

Slated for a September 29th release, the legendary singer promises that the personal narrative, titled The Meaning of Mariah Carey, will provide an unfiltered look into her highly publicized personal life in a way that media outlets have never truly been able to convey.

“It took me a lifetime to have the courage and the clarity to write my memoir,” the mother of two explained in a statement posted to Instagram. “I want to tell the story of the moments. The ups and downs. The triumphs and the traumas. The debacle and the dreams that contributed to the person that I am today.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

She continued:

“Though there have been countless stories about me throughout my career and very public personal life, it’s been impossible to communicate the complexities and depths of my experience in any single magazine article or a ten-minute television interview. And even then, my words were filtered through someone else’s lens. Largely satisfying someone else’s assignment to defined me.”

The Meaning of Mariah Carey will be published by Andy Cohen Books, an imprint of Henry & Holt Company. According to Rolling Stone, it was written in collaboration with Michaela Angela Davis. Carey will record the audiobook version, which will also include musical additions.

“This book is composed of my memories, my mishaps, my struggles, my survival, and my songs,” the singer’s statement continued “Writing this memoir was incredibly hard, humbling and healing. My sincere hope is that you are moved to a new understanding, not only about me but also about the resilience of the human spirit.”