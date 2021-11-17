Marco Rubio puts hold on Joe Biden’s ambassador pick for China, Nicholas Burns





US Senator Marco Rubio placed holds on President Joe Biden’s ambassador picks for China and Spain, a procedural move that will add to the delays the White House has faced getting its envoys to embassies around the world.Nicholas Burns, Biden’s nominee to be ambassador to Beijing, doesn’t understand the threat posed by China’s leaders, Rubio, a Florida Republican, said in a statement on Tuesday. “The last thing we need is another caretaker of American decline in the room with the Chinese…







Source link