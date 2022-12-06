close
NATIVE AMERICANS(ET)

Manitoba Man Charged with Killing 3 More Indigenous Women, House of Commons Rejects State of Emergency Request

NATIVE AMERICANS(ET) by comredg on add comment 28 views
no thumb


Indigenous leaders across Canada are calling for a national state of emergency following one man’s serial murder of four First Nations women in Winnipeg, Manitoba, within weeks of one another in the spring of 2022.
comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response