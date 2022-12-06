Manitoba Man Charged with Killing 3 More Indigenous Women, House of Commons Rejects State of Emergency Request

NATIVE AMERICANS(ET)Manitoba Man Charged with Killing 3 More Indigenous Women, House of Commons Rejects State of Emergency RequestNATIVE AMERICANS(ET) by comredg on December 6, 2022 add comment 28 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Indigenous leaders across Canada are calling for a national state of emergency following one man’s serial murder of four First Nations women in Winnipeg, Manitoba, within weeks of one another in the spring of 2022. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article El verdadero peligro es el INE next article Re: Finland: Artists strike against museum ties to Zionist arms dealer The author comredg you might also like Tribal Business News Round Up: Nov. 28 Native News Weekly (December 4, 2022): D.C. Briefs Tribal Leaders to Attend First In-person White House Tribal Nations Summit in Six Years PHOTOS: The White House Tribal Nations Summit Biden Affirms Commitment to Tribal Nations, Announces New Initiatives at White House Tribal Nations Summit Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email