Manila airport suspends flights, thousands evacuate as Taal Volcano in Philippines spews ash







A volcano just south of the Philippine capital on Sunday spewed ash and steam reaching about 15km high, resulting in flights being suspended and thousands of people in villages nearby being forced to evacuate their homes as a precautionary measure, officials said.A huge cloud of white and grey ash was seen billowing out of the main crater of Taal Volcano in Batangas province, 66km south of Manila, indicating it could lead to a hazardous eruption, while residents reported ash falls and showers…







