Man with machete wounds five at New York rabbi’s Hanukkah party







A man armed with a machete attacked a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi’s home north of New York City, wounding five people before fleeing in a vehicle, police said.The attack on Saturday appeared to be the latest in a string targeting Jews in the region, including a massacre at a kosher grocery store in New Jersey earlier this month.Police said the attack happened about 10pm in Monsey, one of several Hudson Valley towns that have seen an influx in large numbers of Hasidic Jews in recent years…







Source link